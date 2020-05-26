Resistance only option against occupation, hegemony: Iran Foreign Ministry

“Congratulations to the Lebanese government on 20th anniversary of victory over Zionists & their expulsion from South Lebanon. Resistance strategy is the only option against terrorism, occupation, hegemony and will be a path for liberation of Quds and all other occupied territories,” Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote on its Twitter account on Monday.

Earlier on the day, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani also felicitated Beirut on the occasion.

Zarif, in separate messages to his Lebanese counterpart Nassif Youssef Hitti and Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, offered congratulations on the Eid of resistance and the anniversary of the victorious liberation of southern Lebanon from the Zionist aggressors.

He said the solidarity of the Lebanese people, government and army with resistance is the key to victories achieved against the Zionist enemy.

Zarif also wished dignity and glory for the government and people of Lebanon and the families of the martyrs and veterans of the resistance movement.

After 19 years of fights and occupation of the southern areas of Lebanon, the Israeli regime retreated from the area on May 25, 2000, after being defeated by Hezbollah forces.

MR/4933974