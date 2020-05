“The spirit which triumphed in 2000 is still alive, we believe in Resistance fighters and in our people,” Almanar quoted him as saying in an interview with Al-Nour radio station on Tuesday.

“Throughout years we have developed our military capabilities, we are engaged in a war of minds,” he said.

Israeli DM had a huge record of failure in south Lebanon during the occupation of Lebanon, Nasrallah added.

This item is being updated…

MAH/PR