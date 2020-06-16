Resistance arms part of our culture, strategic doctrine: Nasrallah

Secretary-General of Lebanese Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah in a televised speech on Tuesday on the Imam Sadegh Martyrdom anniversary condoled all Palestinians and Resistance groups on the demise of late Islamic Jihad Movement Leader Ramadan Shallah.

Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah hailed Shallah as a wise, decisive, disciplined leader.

“Shallah was keen on the Palestinian unity and the integration of the whole Islamic Ummah,” he said.

He went on to say, “With the leadership of Shallah, PIJ took the forefront in battling the Israeli enemy.”

He also paid tribute to late Hezbollah leader Haj Hasan Farhat, aka Abu Ali.

“Lebanese are urged to take a stand from the American cruel, unjust Caesar Act,” he continued

“Any rumors on government resignation are baseless and nothing was discussed concerning this matter,” Nasrallah stressed.

“Any reconciliation efforts among different political parties should be encouraged and taken away from politicization,” he highlighted.

Nasrallah noted, “June 6th protest against Hezbollah arms was a failure, it faced a setback.”

“Mixing between the slogan of disarming Hezbollah and the rightful reform slogans are condemned,” Hezbollah Secretary-General added.

Nasrallah continued, “Ways some political forces follow in order disarm the resistance are useless, they should provide alternatives.”

“Resistance arms, for our people, are part of our culture, strategic doctrine, and deeper than others can imagine,” he maintained.

Hezbollah Secretary-General went on to say, “It’s the responsibility of all political and religious powers to prevent our country from approaching chaos, and avoid any political or sectarian sedition.”

“What amounts to moral betrayal is the involvement of political and religious leaders in sectarian incitement,” he noted.

Nasrallah noted, “The unfair campaign to hold us responsible for arson and vandalism during last Saturday protests is denounced.”

“To avoid sedition and clashes we’ll do anything, nothing is off the table,” he said.

“Leveling accusations at Hezbollah, Amal has reached to a level of meanness,” he continued.

“There is certain and definite information that Americans are preventing the transfer of appropriate and necessary amounts of dollars to Lebanon,” he added.

Hezbollah Secretary-General maintained, “The US is interfering and pressuring Lebanon’s Central Bank to prevent it from injecting dollars into markets”

“A Lebanese bank, protected by a political force, has since August 2019 collected tens of millions of dollars and moved them out of Lebanon,” Nasrallah stressed.

“Who took 20 billions of dollars out of Lebanese banks lately? This is confirmed according to official statements and records” he noted.

“Out of 20 billions of dollars, nothing was taken to Syria, BDL Governor knows this well” he continued.

Hezbollah Secretary-General added, “the US is using Lebanon and its economy to achieve their interests, among which are Israel’s security and the land and maritime borders.”

“Opening to other countries to secure livelihood needs without the using of dollars will take the country to a different level,” he concluded.

“Whoever bets on our starvation or leading the country towards poverty we say: this will never happen,” he said.

FA/live