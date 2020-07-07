Iran is a self-sufficient model: Nasrallah

Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah appeared via Al-Manar today to tackle the latest developments.

Nasrallah recalled the Divine Victory in 2006 July War, the Second Liberation in 2017 as well as pro-Resistance firm stances of Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah on the tenth anniversary of his departure.

He further offered condolences over the demise of Lebanese scholar Sheikh Mohammad Jaafar Shamseddine.

“The current situation in Lebanon requires a national approach, united efforts by all Lebanese powers,” he added.

Nasrallah noted, “In my latest speech I called for heading east, I didn’t mention that Lebanon will abandon the west.”

“We have nothing to do with accusations that Hezbollah wants to turn Lebanon into another Iran,” he maintained.

Hezbollah Secretary-General added, “No one wants to turn Lebanon into another Iran.”

“Iran is a self-sufficient model, why are you afraid of this model?” he continued.

“Our current goal must be how to prevent Lebanon’s collapse and starvation,” Nasrallah stressed.

Hezbollah Secretary-General went on to say, “We don’t have to just rely on the outcome of talks with the IMF, we have to look for other choices.”

“We are able to turn the threat into a chance,” he added.

Sayyed Nasrallah further called on the Lebanese government to take the initiative and contact the Chinese government to look into ways of cooperation with the two countries.

“Iran ready to sell oil to Lebanon with Lebanese pound,” he said.

Nasrallah continued, “Heading east sends a message to the US that whoever wants to besiege Lebanon will fail in this policy” “One of Lebanon’s major problems is that it is non-productive country,” Hezbollah Secretary-General added. “Reviving Lebanon’s agriculture and industrial sectors is Hezbollah’s new front,” he emphasized.

He went on to say, “When we eat what we plant and wear what we fabricate that we are worth of freedom and sovereignty.” “US ambassador to Lebanon is acting like the country’s military governor,” Nasrallah added.

Hezbollah Secretary-General went on to say, “The US ambassador to Lebanon has been openly interfering in our internal affairs.”

“US meddling in Lebanon is rejected, Lebanese state must move in this regard,” he maintained.

Sayyed Nasrallah also praised courage of Urgent Matters Judge Mohammad Mazeh who banned local and foreign media from featuring statements of US Ambassador Dorothy Shea.

Sayyed Nasrallah addressed US ambassador and said, “Don’t give lectures on human rights especially that your country is the great violator of human rights worldwide,” adding, “Your country has funded terrorism in the region.”

Nasrallah also advised US and noted, “Your policy in Lebanon won’t weaken Hezbollah but will strengthen it and that Blockade on Lebanon is futile, my advice is to abandon this policy.”

“Lebanon’s current crisis must not divert us from supporting the Palestinian cause especially now as the Zionist regime is planning to annex areas of the West Bank and Jordan Valley,” he continued.

