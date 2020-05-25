Iran FM congratulates Lebanon on Liberation Day

Zarif offered his congratulations on the "feast of resistance and liberation" in separate messages to his Lebanese counterpart Nassif Hitti and the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani had expressed congratulations to their counterparts in Lebanon for the day.

After 19 years of fights and occupation of the southern areas of Lebanon, the Israeli regime retreated from the area on May 25, 2000, after being defeated by Hezbollah forces.

