May 25, 2020, 8:46 PM

Iran FM congratulates Lebanon on Liberation Day

TEHRAN, May 25 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has felicitated Lebanon on the anniversary of the victorious liberation of southern Lebanon from the occupying forces of the Zionist regime.

Zarif offered his congratulations on the "feast of resistance and liberation" in separate messages to his Lebanese counterpart Nassif Hitti and the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Earlier, President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani had expressed congratulations to their counterparts in Lebanon for the day.

After 19 years of fights and occupation of the southern areas of Lebanon, the Israeli regime retreated from the area on May 25, 2000, after being defeated by Hezbollah forces.

