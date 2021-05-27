Iran considers Lebanon's security as its own security

The withdrawal of the Zionist regime from southern Lebanon made the Lebanese believe in their Resistance, and this victory conveyed an important message that the Zionist enemy understands only the language of force, the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in an interview with Lebanese Alahed News, on the occasion of the 21st Liberation Anniversary of Southern Lebanon.

He went on to say, “This victory and other victories of the Resistance took place in the shadow of the unity of the Lebanese army, nation, and Resistance.”

Referring to the coincidence of the Liberation Anniversary of Southern Lebanon and with the great victory of the Palestinian Resistance in the 12-day war, he said, “Today, Resistance’s voice is unity, not division; It is the voice of victory, development, and security that comes out of the throat of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance for the development and progress of Lebanon, considering the security and progress of Lebanon as its security and progress, he noted.

RHM/FNA14000306000082