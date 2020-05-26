Resolving Iran's problems acts against US oppression: Larijani

He made the remarks in meeting with parliamentary deputies of executive bodies and appreciated their efforts to solve problems and having integration with members of the parliament.

“I believe that the Legislature, Executive, and the Judiciary branches must work together in the current economic, regional and international situation to overcome difficulties,” Larijani noted, adding that this is the most significant revolutionary step against US oppression.

Larijani also held a meeting with a number of military commanders on Tuesday including the Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Chief Commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, Quds Force commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, and Iranian Police Chief Brigadier General Hossein Ashtari.

Referring to the military and police forces as the main pillars of the country, he praised the role of the armed forces in the current regional situation.

The meetings come as the new Parliament will be inaugurated on Wednesday. Larijani served as the speaker for 12 years and is not present in the new parliament.

