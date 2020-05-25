Zionist regime on verge of collapse: IRGC deputy

He referred to Quds day as a symbol of unity among Muslims across the globe, underling the attitude of the Islamic Republic towards the oppressed people in Palestine, which is a full support for them.

"The size and scope of the people's participation in the Quds Day march has increased annually and today all the world emphasizes that the Zionist regime is a fake one, which kills children," he said.

A fake regime with no history is doomed to collapse, he added.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in his remarks on May 22 on the occasion of the International Quds Day, stressed the fact that the Zionist regime, the worst human evil, will be uprooted from the region despite being supported by the United States and its minions, in the not-too-distant future.

In his speech the Leader considered the dawn of the Islamic Revolution in Iran and the subsequent emergence of the Resistance Front to be factors that have impeded the "Zionist virus."

“Without a doubt, the Zionist virus, which is the record holder of human evil, won’t last long, and it will be uprooted,” he said.

