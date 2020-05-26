Liberation of southern Lebanon turning point toward independence

“The day of the liberation of southern Lebanon was one of the most memorable days, and an Eid, for the Islamic Ummah and the oppressed people of the world. This day was a turning point in the history toward independence,” Naim Qassim was also quoted as saying by the Arabic-language al-Manar TV.

Noting that "the liberation of southern Lebanon changed the political, cultural and Jihadi resistance process in the region,” the Hezbollah deputy said that the incident "moved us from despair to hope, from surrender to resistance, from humiliation to honor and from defeat to victory.”

It also disproved the fictitious invincibility of the Israeli regime’s army, he added.

"The resistance and liberation of southern Lebanon have opened the door to victories against the United States, the Israeli regime and their constituents, the ISIL in Lebanon, Palestine and the region," he noted.

Qassim also highlighted the fact that these events proved the undeniable support of arrogant powers, such as the US, to the Israeli regime, stressing that the solutions and compromises offered under the supervision of the United States and the West cannot be trusted because they created the Zionist regime and they are still supporting its aggressions against the Palestinian nation.

Lebanon marks the Resistance and Liberation Day on May 25 each year. In May 2000, the Israeli regime was forced by Hezbollah to withdraw its troops from Lebanon, ending nearly two decades of occupation of the country's south.

