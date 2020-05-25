Great victory awaiting Resistance Front: Mohsen Rezaei

Speaking to Lebanon’s Al-Nour Radio on Sunday, Rezaei said that Lebanon’s victory in 2000 was important because it was the first time an Islamic country defeated the Zionist regime by relying on its own capabilities.

“Israel has become smaller and weaker by the day,” he said, pointing to the need to continue resistance till the regime is gone.

“There is a great victory awaiting all the Resistance forces,” Rezaei said, adding that there are challenges on this path that Resistance countries should endure to achieve this aim.

“There is propaganda in Arab countries claiming that the resistance is futile and Israeli regime will not be eliminated. But we say Israel is becoming weaker and collapsing and its elimination will be realized,” he said.

Asked about some Arab countries’ efforts to normalize ties with the Israeli regime, Rezaei said that these efforts are doomed to failure and can even help Palestine since the Islamic world will see who is ‘stabbing the Palestinian nation on the back’.

