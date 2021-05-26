  1. Politics
May 26, 2021, 9:20 AM

Zarif:

Wise Lebanese leaders to put Lebanon on path of prosperity

TEHRAN, May 26 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister felicitated Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement and Lebanese Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs on the 21st Liberation Anniversary of Southern Lebanon.

Addressing Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Lebanese Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Zeina Akar in two separate messages, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congratulated the 21st Liberation Anniversary of Southern Lebanon.

Referring to the sympathy and strategic unity of the Lebanese nation, government, army, and the Resistance movement as the key to victories against the Zionist enemy, he wished the Lebanese government and nation and the families of the martyrs and veterans of the resistance honor and pride.

He also expressed hope that the path started by the wise Lebanese leaders will put Lebanon on the path to prosperity, stability and progress.

