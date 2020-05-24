  1. Politics
May 24, 2020, 12:22 PM

Worldwide COVID-19 infections climb to 5.4mn with 2.2mn recovered

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – According to the latest reports on Sunday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 5,407,414, and 344,025 have lost their lives, while 2,247,963 people have recovered.

While COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world, most cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the USA with 1,666,828 cases. Brazil and Russia stand next with 349,113 and 335,882 cases respectively.

More than 98,68 people are now known to have died in the United States from COVID-19 followed by the UK with 36,675 and Italy with 32,735 deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has reached 282,370, with a total death toll of 28,678.

The COVID-19 death toll in France surged to 182,469, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 28,332.

Iran also announced that some 133,521 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 104,072 have recovered and a total of 7,359 have lost their lives.

