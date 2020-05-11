Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass 4.1 mn

According to the latest reports on Monday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 4,181,221, and 283,877 have lost their lives, while 1,493,500 people have recovered.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 212 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.

The United States had reported 80,787deaths as of Sunday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 1,367,638.

The coronavirus death toll in Italy has reached 30,560 from more than 219,000 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in Spain surged to 26,621, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 264,663.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK has reached 219,183, with a total death toll of 31,855.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Sunday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 107,603 in Iran, claiming the lives of 6,640 people.

ZZ/