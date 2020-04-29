Confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 218,000

According to the latest reports on Wednesday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 3,146,982, and 218,179 have lost their lives, while 961,860 people have recovered.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 210 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.

The US has a third of all confirmed coronavirus cases in the world and the most deaths anywhere. The United States had reported 59,266 deaths as of Wednesday night, while Italy, Spain, and France have reported between 23,000 to 28,000 fatalities each.

The coronavirus death toll in Italy has reached 27,359 from more than 201,000 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in Spain surged to 23,822, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 232,128.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in France has reached 165,911, with a total death toll of 23,660. France has unveiled plans, including the adoption of aggressive testing, for a gradual relaxation of its nationwide lockdown from May 11.

Iranian Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that the number of coronavirus cases has hit 92,584 in Iran, claiming the lives of 5,877 people.

MNA/