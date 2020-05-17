Global coronavirus death toll surpasses 313,000

According to the latest data on Sunday, 4,721,828 people have so far been infected with the coronavirus with the death toll amounting to 313,260 and the number of recoveries reaching 1,812,136.

The coronavirus COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world and 2 international conveyances.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US has reached 1,507,773, with a total death toll of 90,113.

The coronavirus death toll in Spain surged to 27,563, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 276,505.

Russia had reported 2,537 deaths as of Wednesday with a total confirmed case of 272,043.

The UK's coronavirus death toll has risen to at least 34,466 and the number of infected people reached 240,161.

The COVID-19 death toll in Brazil has surpassed 15,000 from 233,511 coronavirus cases.

More than 118,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Iran, with the death toll standing at 6,937.

