Iran ready for any coop. with neighboring states: Interior min.

He made the remarks on Sat. in a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Suleyman Soylu and emphasized the need to prevent sabotage acts conducted by terrorist forces in Iran’s joint borders with neighboring countries.

In this bilateral talk, Turkish interior minister congratulated the arrival of Eid al-Fitr to Iranian Interior Minister and pointed to the recent move taken by the United States in designating him [Rahmani Fazli] in its sanctions list and added, “to us, the US move taken in this regard is not acceptable and Turkey condemns the move categorically.”

For his part, Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli felicitated the advent of Eid al-Fitr to Turkey’s minister of interior, government and people and expressed thanks to the stance of his Turkish counterpart in condemning recent US move taken in this regard.

The US is trying to interfere in the internal affairs of other countries by all means, Rahmani Fazli stressed.

The United States imposed tough sanctions against all Iranian people even at the condition that the country was grappling with the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, he criticized.

While condemning the US supports of regional terrorists including ISIL and Takfiri terrorist groups, Rahmani Fazli added, “regional countries including neighboring states should try to be more active in strengthening the security of the region and deepening the political-economic and security ties.”

MA/4933123