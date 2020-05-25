Worldwide COVID-19 infections climb to 5.5mn

While COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world, most cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the USA with 1,686,436 cases. Brazil and Russia stand next with 365,213 and 344,481 cases respectively.

More than 99,300 people are now known to have died in the United States from COVID-19 followed by the UK with 36,793 and Italy with 32,785 deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has reached 282,852, with a total death toll of 28,752.

The COVID-19 death toll in France surged to 182,584, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 28,367.

Iran also announced that some 135,701 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 105,801 have recovered and a total of 7,417 have lost their lives.

Iran has stepped down from the top-10 list to be the 11th country in the world with the largest number of Covid-19 patients.

