Iran registers minimum figure of daily Covid-19 death toll: health official

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Monday, saying that the virus has infected 2,023 people and claimed 34 lives in Iran in the past 24 hours, which is the least number as of the outburst of the virus in Iran.

According to Jahanpour, 2,588 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 107,713 people have recovered.

So far, 818,917 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

According to the latest reports on Monday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 5,502,745, and 346,762 have lost their lives, while 2,303,419 people have recovered.

