Iran COVID-19 update: 2,180 new cases, 58 deaths in past 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Sunday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 135,701 with the death toll standing at 7,417.

According to Jahanpour, 2,615 patients are in critical condition and of those originally infected, 105,801 people have recovered.

So far, 800,519 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, he added.

According to the latest reports on Sunday, the number of people around the world confirmed to have the coronavirus has risen to 5,407,414, and 344,025 have lost their lives, while 2,247,963 people have recovered.

