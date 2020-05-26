Confirmed worldwide Covid-19 death toll passes 347K

While COVID-19 is affecting 213 countries and territories around the world, most cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in the USA with 1,706,226 cases. Brazil and Russia stand next with 376,669 and 353,427 cases respectively.

More than 99,805 people are now known to have died in the United States from COVID-19 followed by the UK with 36,914 and Italy with 32,877 deaths.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Spain has reached 248,480, with a total death toll of 26,837.

The COVID-19 death toll in France surged to 28,432, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 182,942.

Iran also announced that some 137,724 patients have so far tested positive with the virus in the country, of whom 107,713 have recovered and a total of 7,451 have lost their lives.

Iran has stepped down from the top-10 list to be the 11th country in the world with the largest number of Covid-19 patients.

HJ/