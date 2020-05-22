Zarif blasts US for complicity in Israeli regime’s crimes

In a tweet late on Thursday, Zarif posted a number of pictures relating to the Israeli regime's crimes against the Palestinian people, saying that those who put Netanyahu's interests first are complicit in all of the Israeli regime’s crimes against humanity.

He added that they will “have to account for every aggression – from the usurping of Palestinian land and apartheid under the 'Deal of Century' to enabling the murder of children with US weapons.”

His message came on the eve of the International Quds Day, when millions of freedom-seekers around the world declare their support to the oppressed people of Palestine and their hatred to the Zionist regime’s barbaric crimes.

In another tweet earlier on Thursday, Zarif stressed that Palestinians should not have to pay for West crimes or guilt.

"Disgusting that those whose civilization found a "Final Solution" in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a REFERENDUM. Why are US and West so afraid of democracy?” Zarif wrote, adding, "Palestinians should not have to pay for your crimes, or for your guilt."

