Israeli regime biggest violator of human rights: Zarif

In his Friday tweet written in Arabic language, Zarif wrote, “Quds Day is the day of the restoration of Palestinian rights, and the occupying regime and the [Zionist] settlement are declining.”

“The Israeli regime is the biggest violator of human rights. It is the only party to have a nuclear weapon in the region, and it is the biggest chronic threat to international peace and security,” he added.

“The racist conspiracy of the ‘Deal of the Century’ proved that Washington is its aggressor partner and there is no hope for it. The solution is to hold a referendum,” the Iranian diplomat noted.

Zarif also said in an interview with The Islamic Radios and Televisions Union that the issue of Palestine is the most important and the central issue of the world of Islam.

He added that since the issues of the Islamic world and its concerns are the most important ones for the Islamic Revolution, Iran has been standing beside the Palestinian people supporting their right demands.

In this interview, he expressed his viewpoints on the issue of Palestine, the significance of international organizations' roles in the issue of Palestine, threats of the Zionist regime's mass destruction weapons to the region, the Israeli regimes internal status and Martyr Lt. General Qasem Soleimani's role in the Resistance Axis.

ZZ/FNA 13990302000134