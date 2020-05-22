Europe's captivity by Zionist lobby stunning: Mousavi

In his Friday tweet, Mousavi wrote, “Stunning is Europe's captivity to Zionist lobby. Europe has historically failed to stop Zionist regime's violation of Intl law (i.e. Palestinians' suppression, lands' annexation) committed in the name of Israel security.”

“Why afraid of 'referendum' in Palestine as a lasting solution?,” he added.

The US and Zionist regime have recently unveiled the so-called “Deal of Century’, a plan that had been decided without the presence of any of Palestinian parties for the Palestinian land and territory. But it is for more than two decades that the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has publicly presented the basic plan of the Islamic Republic of Iran in various tribunes, forums and conferences: “holding a referendum with all the Palestinian people” and this plan has recently been registered officially by the representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the United Nations.

