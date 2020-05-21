Palestinians should not have to pay for West crimes: FM Zarif

In a Thursday tweet, Zarif wrote, "Disgusting that those whose civilization found a "Final Solution" in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a REFERENDUM. Why are US and West so afraid of democracy?"

"Palestinians should not have to pay for your crimes, or for your guilt," he added.

On the eve of the International Quds Day, Zarif also said in an interview with The Islamic Radios and Televisions Union that the issue of Palestine is the most important and the central issue of the world of Islam.

He added that since the issues of the Islamic world and its concerns are the most important ones for the Islamic Revolution, Iran has been standing beside the Palestinian people supporting their right demands.

In this interview, he expressed his viewpoints on the issue of Palestine, the significance of international organizations' roles in the issue of Palestine, threats of the Zionist regime's mass destruction weapons to the region, the Israeli regimes internal status and Martyr Lt. General Qasem Soleimani's role in the Resistance Axis.

