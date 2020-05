Iran sends official letter to IMO over US threats to tankers: envoy

“In an official letter to the #IMO, we expressed deep concern over reports that US is considering action against Iranian oil tankers at international sea and thus endangering safety of intl. navigation,” wrote Baeidinejad.

“Iran responds to any threat and US bears responsibility for any consequences,” he added.

Tanker monitoring groups said at least five Iranian-flagged tankers are transporting fuel to Venezuela through the Atlantic Ocean despite US sanctions targeting both Tehran and Caracas.

The US Navy is said to have deployed its USS Detroit (LCS-7), USS Lassen (DDG-82), USS Preble (DDG-88), and USS Farragut (DDG-99) to the Caribbean along with its patrol aircraft Boeing P8-Poseidon for a possible encounter with the Iranian vessels.

In a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday, Zarif described "the illegal, dangerous and provocative US threats [against the Iranian tankers]" as a form of piracy and a big threat to international peace and security. He then highlighted the responsibility of "the US administration with regard to the consequences of any illegal move, reiterating Iran's right to adopt appropriate and necessary measures in the face of such threats.

Tehran also summoned Swiss ambassador whose country represents US interests in Tehran, to voice the country's vehement protest at US provocations.

