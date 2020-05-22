Zionist regime ‘a human killing machine by nature’

In a series of tweets on Thursday night on the occasion of the International Quds Day, the Iranian Foreign Ministry posted pictures with the statistics of the Zionist regime's multiple crimes against humanity, deploring the Tel Aviv for its heinous actions against the oppressed people of Palestine over the course of the past seven decades.

“The Zionist Israeli regime is a human killing machine by nature taking the lives of Palestinians indiscriminately. 20-year-old Rouzan al-Najjar was a Gazan volunteer first aid responder who was shot & killed in 2018. The merciless Israeli forces shot her deliberately,” reads a tweet.

In another tweet, the Ministry wrote, “Occupation is the backbone of the Apartheid Israel. However, the younger Palestinian generation is brave enough not to tolerate occupation any longer. Ahed Tamimi is a 19-year-old activist who is the beacon of the nationwide land liberation movement. #Covid1948 #Palestine.”

“Systematic torture is in the Israeli regime’s DNA. It is a violent Zionist regime with long-standing policy of torturing innocent Palestinians to death. Its systematic torture is against every law even the primitive one and fundamental human rights. This is an act of barbarity. #Covid1948,” reads another tweet.

“The Apartheid Israeli regime is immensely experienced in targeting innocent #Palestinian children. All martyred children were unarmed & just sought freedom & justice, but they were shot indiscriminately by the Israeli forces. This is an outrageous example of a war crime. #Covid1948,” the Ministry wrote in another message.

And in a separate tweet, the Foreign Ministry said, “In Long-suffering imprisoned Palestinian women and children are the main victims of the Zionist Israeli regime’s belligerence. They are severely beaten & routinely tortured while unjustifiably kept in the Israeli detention centers en masse. They must be freed immediately. #Covid1948.”

in a statement on Thursday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry urged all the Muslims and freedom-seekers of the world to pressure courtiers and international organizations to fulfill their legal humanitarian duties in order to defend the people of Palestine and end Zionists’ occupation and savage crimes and escalation.

The Ministry said that the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, officially declared the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan as International Quds Day back in 1979 to materialize unity and solidarity of world nations in support of the people of Palestine and countering the threats of Zionism and World Arrogance.

All the world knows that all these years that the illegitimate, fake regime of Israel has committed all kinds of war crimes, violated human rights, and imposed discrimination with the support of big powers, especially the US, the statement added.

MR/IRN83796879