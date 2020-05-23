Zionist regime most serious threat to human rights, global peace, security: Zarif

“This year we are witnessing a global epidemic that has prevented those attending the rallies of last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan to mark International Quds Day,” he said on Friday.

“This epidemic has also shown us that the world powers that support the Zionist regime are not absolutely powerful,” he added, saying, “Their powers can also be overshadowed and weakened by a small virus.”

“The resistance of the Palestinian people has been going on for 70 years, and it has shown that aggression and violation of international law, even nuclear weapons, cannot destroy the national aspirations of people,” Zarif noted.

He went on to say, “Once again, we witnessed how those who believed that the US could be a mediator of peace in the so-called plan of ‘Deal of the Century’ made a huge mistake.”

Stating that the US, especially the current US administration, is complicit in all the crimes committed by the Zionist regime, he said, “All the destruction, the massacre, the aggressions have done with the decisive support and cooperation of the various US governments.”

“Israel regime has been the only and most serious threat to human rights, global peace and security, non-proliferation and a world free of weapons of mass destruction,” he added.

