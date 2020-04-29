Persian Gulf platform for cooperation among neighboring countries: Jahangiri

His tweet came on the occasion of the Persian Gulf National Day (April 30).

"Today is the National Day of the Persian Gulf, a name that the history does not let it be forged," he wrote.

"It is where the peace and coexistence among regional countries avert foreigners' interference and wickedness," he added.

"The Persian Gulf is a platform for cooperation and coexistence among regional countries and the Iranian nation and government has always been ready for this, and now, amid this global crisis, we are readier," he wrote.

Iran is marking the Persian Gulf National Day, which coincides with the anniversary of the expulsion of colonial and foreign forces from the strategic water body in 1622. The Persian Gulf has an ancient and unique history and culture that can be seen in the people who lived by it. For thousands of years, people of Iran have lived alongside the Persian Gulf and have enjoyed its endless benefits.

Under the direct order of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, islands of the Persian Gulf, in the Iranian territory, are to be converted into residential properties, to prove that Iran seeks the security in the region.

Iranian officials have repeatedly announced that the Persian Gulf belongs to its littoral states and that they are capable of providing its security and there is no reason for the United States to be in the Persian Gulf to have its Navy there.

