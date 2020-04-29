Persian Gulf, symbol of ‘solidarity, pride of Iranians’

In a note on his Instagram page on Wed., Vaezi said, “those who try to distort the Persian Gulf are, in fact, steping on the path of distorting history.”

Persian Gulf is not just a name among geographical names, but, it [Persian Gulf] is a symbol of solidarity and pride of Iranians, he said, adding, “this ancient name is reminiscent of courage of a nation and narrates a history of epic and patriotism.”

"The beautiful Persian Gulf is not only a manifestation of boundless beauty and ancient civilization of Iran, and a part of history of the region and real crossroads of interests of Iran and its neighbors, it [Persian Gulf] can be a base for widespread interactions, good neighborhood and coexistence in the region," he reiterated.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is always ready to take the lead on this path, Vaezi stressed.

The 10th day of Ordibehesht – the second month on the Iranian calendar, which fell on April 29 this year – is marked as the National Day of the Persian Gulf. The date coincides with the anniversary of the expulsion of colonial and foreign forces from the strategic water body in 1622.

