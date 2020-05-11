Accident occurs for Iran’s Navy vessel in territorial waters

Yesterday afternoon, during a naval exercise by a number of Navy vessels, the light logistic vessel of Konarak had an incident, martyring and injuring crew members.

The Head of the Iranshahr University of Medical Science, Mohammad-Mehran Amini, said 15 injured personnel were immediately taken to Imam Ali Hospital of Chabahar, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

He noted that two outpatients were examined and treated upon arrival, and the remaining 13 are now hospitalized.

The hospitalized patients are now in good general health condition, he added.

The accident is being closely examined by technical experts and additional information will be announced subsequently, the Public Relations Dept. added.

MA/IRN83783180