Persian Gulf to remain ‘sea of peace and friendship’ for littoral states

“The Persian Gulf is a generous source, which has kindly hosted its littoral residents for centuries, irrespective of their color, race or language,” Mousavi tweeted on Wednesday.

“This gulf, blessed with ancient cultures and civilizations, will remain Persian forever, and will always be the sea of peace and friendship for its littoral states,” he added.

The 10th day of Ordibehesht – the second month on the Iranian calendar, which fell on April 29 this year – is marked as the National Day of the Persian Gulf. The date coincides with the anniversary of the expulsion of colonial and foreign forces from the strategic water body in 1622.

