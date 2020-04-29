Using full name of “Persian Gulf” in UN docs. ‘necessary’

In his twitter account on Wed., Baeedinejad wrote, “according to the instruction of the UN Secretariat on May 14, 1999, the name of a waterway between Islamic Republic of Iran and Arabian Peninsula is called “Persian Gulf” and the full name of Persian Gulf is necessary to be used in the documents and publications of the UN Organization.”

In another document of the UN, dating back to August 18, 1994, it has been emphasized that the full name of the “Persian Gulf” should be used in all cases instead of the shorter term of the “Gulf”, he said, adding, “even if the term is repeated, the full phrase of the Persian Gulf should be mentioned if necessary.”

It should be noted that the name of the “Persian Gulf” has been recognized in UN Resolutions as a correct name for regional waters between Islamic Republic of Iran and Arabian Peninsula, Baeedinejad stressed.

Earlier on Wed. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi congratulated the National Persian Gulf Day, describing the southern Iranian gulf as the center of culture and civilization that will be the sea of peace and friendship among its littoral states forever.

“The Persian Gulf is a generous source, which has kindly hosted its littoral residents for centuries, irrespective of their color, race or language,” Mousavi tweeted on Wednesday.

“This gulf, blessed with ancient cultures and civilizations, will remain Persian forever, and will always be the sea of peace and friendship for its littoral states,” he added.

The 10th day of Ordibehesht – the second month on the Iranian calendar, which fell on April 29 this year – is marked as the National Day of the Persian Gulf. The date coincides with the anniversary of the expulsion of colonial and foreign forces from the strategic water body in 1622.

