Title of ‘Persian Gulf’ confirmed in various docs.: Kadkhodaei

On took to Twitter on Wed. to commemorate the ‘Persian Gulf National Day’.

Applying the geographical titles is a gradual process that happens in the course of many years, he said, adding, “according to non-Iranian historians, the title of the Persian Gulf has been confirmed in various documents and cannot be changed by imposing a fabricated title. Happy the Persian Gulf Day.”

The 10th day of Ordibehesht – the second month on the Iranian calendar, which fell on April 29 this year – is marked as the National Day of the Persian Gulf. The date coincides with the anniversary of the expulsion of colonial and foreign forces from the strategic water body in 1622.

