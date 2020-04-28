‘Gabriel’ takes part in Ivy Filmfest. in US

‘Gabriel’ has been selected from among 400 films from 45 countries and is scheduled to compete with works from the US, Brazil, Slovenia, Poland, UK, and Germany.

It narrates the story of a father who has to decide under difficult conditions between love, faith, and conscience.

Held annually since 2001 in a week-long April event, Ivy Film Festival has grown to become the largest student-run film festival in the world. Festival week features advanced screenings of feature films, panels, keynotes, workshops, and masterclasses with some of the most highly regarded professionals in the industry, culminating with the Official Selection of short student films, screenplays, and virtual reality experiences.

In 2016, Ivy Film Festival expanded its reach to partner with dozens of universities across the world through its Satellite Film Festival, bringing its world-renowned Official Selection to audiences throughout the globe.

The 20th edition of the Ivy Film Festival will be underway online in Rhode Island until April 30.

MNA/IRN 83766666