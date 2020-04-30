  1. Culture
‘The Stopped Clock’ to go on screen in Indian, US film festivals

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Iranian short film ‘The Stopped Clock’, directed by Mina Sadat Hosseini, will take part in two international film festivals in India and the US.

The Iranian film will be screened in the 3rd edition of the End of Days Film Festival in the US.

The End of Days Film Festival showcases short sci-fi, horror, drama, comedy, and action films portraying an imminent threat to an individual, society, or the world. 

The film will also take part in the 12th edition of the Jehlum Short & Long Film Festival in India. 

The Jehlum Short & Long Film Festival is a festival with the specific goal of supporting and promoting photography and fresh filmmaking talent. 

The film narrates the story of a woman named Roya, who encounters a situation that threatens to take her husband, daughter, and job away from her.

The two festivals are scheduled to be held online due to coronavirus pandemic.

