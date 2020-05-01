  1. Culture
‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ to go on screen in US, Europe

TEHRAN, May 02 (MNA) – The feature film ‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness’ by Iranian director Masoud Bakhshi, will be screened in the US and Europe in September.

‘Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness' depicts the future of a young woman facing retributive justice play out live on the country’s most popular reality show.

The film is a joint production of Iran, France, Germany, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Lebanon.

The independent film company 'Moment' won Yalda's distribution rights in the United States.

The film has won a top prize at the Sundance Film Festival in the US. The festival's World Cinema dramatic section gave its grand jury award to 'Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness', a drama by Iranian filmmaker Masoud Bakhshi.

