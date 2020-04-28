‘The Old Man and the Singer’ to go on screen at Visions du Réel Filmfest.

‘The Old Man and the Singer’, was filmed in Aleppo, Syria, narrates the story of an old man from Aleppo and his friend trying to make a house in the ruins after six years since the war.

Visions du Réel is one of the only Swiss film festivals to present a majority of its films as world or international premieres. It also offers the unique opportunity to meet the film directors, which are present at each first screening of the films. The Festival is also a stepping stone for new talent. The prestigious Oscars and the European Film Awards academies have opened their doors to films screened at Visions du Réel. Alongside a very varied program, the Festival also offers masterclasses, debates with film directors, meetings with professionals, and many cultural mediation activities.

This edition of the festival will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

