‘Simin’ goes to Salento Intl. Filmfest.

Directed and produced by Morteza Atash-Zamzam, the Iranian feature ‘Simin’ has been accepted into the screening program of the 17th edition of the Salento International Film Festival in Italy. The event is slated for 1-6 September 2020.

‘Simin’ investigates the reasons behind the drying up of Zayanderood, the largest river of the Iranian Plateau in central Iran, and its impacts on the life of people, particularly the farmers. The story is narrated in a symbolic setting with the character of the mother symbolizing water and the river.

The cast includes Mohammad-Reza Hedayati, Laleh Eskandari, Mohammad Fili, Sepeideh Mazaheri, and Amir Abbas Rezaei.

The Iranian film has received the 'Baikal Special Prize' at the 18th Baikal International Film Festival in Russia.

The Salento International Film Festival emerged as a major cultural event and the top film festival in South Italy.

