‘Hug Me’ goes to Italy’s Patologico film festival

The 10-minute film will be screened at the Short Film sections of the 11th edition of the Italian film festival, which will be held online on April 23-26 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘Hug Me’ narrates the story of a woman who feels left out at her married life. She is seeking to get her husband’s attention and his affections.

Iranian film ‘Life Gone with the Wind’ directed by Siavash Saed-Panah is also scheduled to attend the event.

The International Festival of Cinema Patologico is divided into two sections of feature film competition and short film competition. The short films should be of maximum 15-minute duration.

The festival aims at promoting young Italian and foreign cinema with a wide range of subjects and themes.

