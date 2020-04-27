‘The Unseen’ to go on screen at 35th DOK.fest München

Directed and written by Behzad Nalbandi, ‘The Unseen’ is about a time when Tehran hosts foreign dignitaries, the local authorities clean up Tehran’s urban image through an ‘urban beautification’ process which includes the rounding up of unsavory characters from the city streets; i.e. drug addicts and prostitutes. The men are released after a few days but the women are kept as wards of the state in perpetuity.

The 35th edition of the International Documentary Film Festival Munich, also known as DOK.fest München, is slated for 6-24 May 2020.

The festival has been held annually since 1985 and is considered the largest festival for feature-length documentaries in Germany.

DOK.fest München focusses on socially relevant and artistically valuable documentary films. The event also includes the industry platform DOK.forum, the children and youth program DOK.education, and the touring festival DOK.tour Bayern.

