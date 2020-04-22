‘Life Among War Flags’ to go on screen at Visions du Réel Filmfest.

‘Life Among War Flags’ is the narration of war from two perspectives. At the beginning of the documentary, the camera accompanies the army into regions under the control of the government; and then it narrates the war from the interior view of the Taliban. ISIS members from Turkey, Indonesia, Uzbekistan and some European countries who were interviewed in the Taliban’s secret prisons, provide another fascinating chapter of the documentary.

It was filmed in the country’s Northern provinces, including Jowzjan, Faryab, Badghis, and Sar-e Pol, where the International Security Assistance Force (the NATO-led security mission in Afghanistan), the Afghan Army, the Popular Forces collaborating with the Army, the Taliban and ISIS are fighting each other.

Visions du Réel is one of the only Swiss film festivals to present a majority of its films as world or international premieres. It also offers the unique opportunity to meet the film directors, which are present at each first screening of the films. The Festival is also a stepping stone for new talent. The prestigious Oscars and the European Film Awards academies have opened their doors to films screened at Visions du Réel. Alongside a very varied program, the Festival also offers masterclasses, debates with film directors, meetings with professionals and many cultural mediation activities.

This edition of the festival will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

