'Akam' to vie at Moscow Int. Short Filmfest

The short film had earlier won the ‘best film’ award of the festival in monthly competitions in February 2020.

The short film is about Akam, a 10 years old Kurdish boy, who lives in a village far from the city. On the day of his sister’s wedding, he is told by his father to go beyond the village to bring him some bricks to fix the main pool in the village for the wedding ceremony. So, Akam leaves the village and, when he gets back, he faces a disaster. He finds everyone dead except his mother, who is deaf and, doesn’t have any idea of what happened when Akam was gone.

Moscow Shorts ISFF is an international short film competition, with monthly live screenings and an annual awards event in Moscow. Each month, the submitted projects are privately screened and judged by a team of experts from both Russian and international film industry. The monthly winners are automatically qualified to compete and be screened at Moscow Shorts annual event which is scheduled this year for May 24.

