Short film ‘Gabriel’ competing at US festival

‘Gabriel’ narrates the story of a father who has to decide under difficult conditions between love, faith, and conscience.

The short film has been selected from among over 6,500 movies from 91 countries and competes with works from the US, Canada, Poland, Italy, the UK, France, Norway, Germany, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Peru, and Egypt among others.

Back in Apri, the film was shown at the Ivy Film Festival in the US.

The cast includes Yousef Yazdani, Shabnam Yousefi, Ali Mokaram, Sina Faramarz, Manzar Asghari, and Rasoul Omranifar.

Rhode Island International Film Festival (RIIFF) is one of the Best International Film Festivals and the top 10 Short Film Festivals in the United States.

In 2002, RIIFF was selected as a qualifying festival for Best Short Subject through the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Flickers is a non-profit arts organization that supports and promotes the film arts in Rhode Island and throughout New England.

