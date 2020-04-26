  1. Politics
Apr 26, 2020, 11:59 PM

Organizations must plan to boom business amid outbreak: Pres. Rouhani

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that all organizations especially economic enterprises should plan for booming business, employment and surge in production during the spread of coronavirus.

He made the remarks in a Cabinet meeting on Sun. and emphasized the significance of business and booming production and trade in the country.

He called on organizations and departments especially economic enterprises to make plan for booming business, employment and surge in production.

Rouhani pointed to a report submitted by the Minister of Health and Medical Education Dr. Saeed Namaki on the latest situation of managing coronavirus, COVID-19, in the country and stressed the significance of observing health and hygienic protocols in the nationwide.

He expressed hope that adverse effects of the fatal disease will reduce in the country with drastic planning made and cooperation of people.

