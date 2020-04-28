Iranian society trusts its specialists during combat against COVID-19: Rouhani

Both government and people did a great job together in the fight against coronavirus. "We must act in a way that in the post-coronavirus era, Iran's position in the history becomes higher and its record is brighter in this fight, and this is possible through the attempts of our specialists, experts and people's cooperation.”

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with psychologists, sociologists and social activists, he said, "we must not be careless, but undue apprehension and anxiety is worse than the virus itself and can destroy people's life.”

Stating that Iranian society trusted its specialists and experts in fighting coronavirus, he said, "the economic and scientific sectors worked well and acted successfully and it is very important that after a few weeks fighting coronavirus, we are announcing that we have the capacity to export healthcare products.”

This item will be updated ..........................