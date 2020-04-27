Knowledge-based firms urged to coop. in reducing economic consequences of COVID-19

President described the accelerated process of creating jobs and income in science and technology parks around the country ‘very valuable’.

"From 2013 until today, the number of science and technology parks has increased 19 percent, and at the same time, knowledge-based companies active in science and technology parks have been able to have an income of 13 trillion tomans last year [ended March 20, 2020].”

Speaking on Monday afternoon in a meeting with managers of science and technology parks, knowledge companies through video conferencing, President Rouhani said, "further empowerment of the chain of relations between universities, producers and science and technology parks is essential and this will undoubtedly benefit all three sections.”

He went on to describe meeting the main needs of the country's health and treatment sectors in fighting coronavirus as something that shows the scientific power of the country in reaching self-sufficiency and knowledge-based economy in the country.

He also said that meeting these needs, at the same time with providing the groundwork for exporting many products such as masks and disinfectants, as well as ventilators, are the display of the national devotion of a country.

In another part of his speech, the President said that the entire world has entered a contest for discovering the coronavirus vaccine, saying, "we are a part of this contest and if we can achieve this goal, it will be a very important thing for health, saving the human beings and the country's economy".

He also offered that in the current conditions, 43 science and technology parks around the country divide their labor to be more active in more specialized sectors in the fields of diagnosis and producing equipment and treatment.

Parts of President's speech is as follows:

I am very happy that I was able to talk with a number of science and technology managers in person; although there was not enough time to hear everybody's points of view.

Science and technology parks are a huge asset for our country; maybe a major hidden asset that reveals itself to people gradually.

Usually, our universities used to do a great job in the fields of science, knowledge and research and educated many people. Sometimes the relationship between the educated or the researcher and the end consumer was not clear and the university was not connected to the production sector, and the production was not connected to the end consumer, but today, we are witnessing a great move in this regard.

The report by Isfahan park was very intriguing to me because they trade their products until it reaches the end consumer. It is very important for us to be able to monitor and trace our productions.

It is very important to trace the chain from the first stage, which is the classroom, until it reaches to the final destination, which is the consumer. Therefore, we have to see how what we produce reaches the consumer.

Today, coronavirus has caused many problems for the entire human society, including Iran, affecting people's life and communication.

When we talk of coronavirus, everybody things about physical health and economy and the market. Of course, these two are very important matters, but there are many other important issues that coronavirus has affected, like social and family relationships.

Ramadan nights, which were very important for people's lifestyle and spirituality, are not the same this year. Therefore, the virus has been able to affect humans' life.

Despite the fact that the virus has made many problems, it has given us special opportunities for our activities.

The activities of knowledge-based companies and science and technology parts in supplying our needs in terms of disinfectants, diagnosis, prevention and treatment is very valuable.

The entire world has entered a contest for discovering the coronavirus vaccine. We are a part of this contest and if we can achieve this goal, it will be a very important thing for health, saving the human beings and the country's economy.

MNA/President.ir