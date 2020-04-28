Iran, Armenia emphasize transferring experiences in fight against COVID-19

In a phone talk on Tuesday, Iranian President Rouhani and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan pointed to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in many world countries which has brought about problems for governments and nations and stressed the need for developing bilateral cooperation, regional and international contributions as well as transfer of experiences of the two countries in the fight against coronavirus.

The two sides pointed out that Iran and Armenia, as two neighboring countries should help each other in tough condition and termed the effort of officials of the two countries at borders in line with the gradual restoration of goods exchange and trade ties in a normal condition through observing accurate healthcare protocols.

President Rouhani, for his part, pointed to the successes and achievements of the country gained in the field of supplying and producing healthcare products, disinfectants, ventilator, CT-Scan and face mask and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to meet demands of other countries including Armenia in the fight against COVID-19.”

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the advent of Holy Month of Ramadan to the Iranian government and people and praised the successes of Iran in line with battling the novel coronavirus pandemic and its positive results and effects.

