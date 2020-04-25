Rouhani praises people’s coop., support in observing health protocols

Speaking on Sunday at the meeting of the heads of specialized committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani appreciated the support of the respectful clerics and Maraji in controlling coronavirus and said, "During the period of controlling the disease for protecting people’s lives and health, the respectful clerics and Marajis have shown the same sensitivity and concern as the health officials."

Referring to the report of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education regarding the achievement of a relative satisfaction in controlling the outbreak of coronavirus, the President praised people’s cooperation and support in observing health protocols and described it a source of pride, saying, "If people’s cooperation continue alongside protocols, and we can hope that the chain of the outbreak will break."

Rouhani said, "According to the reports provided, due to the measures taken, including the increase of laboratory centers, accelerating the presentation of its results in shorter times and at the same time with the efforts of the country's medical staff and the care taken, many people have been able to be treated on an outpatient basis."

The President also said that with the coordinated management among all organs and agencies and with special care taken by the authorities in provinces and cities throughout the country that were infected, they have been able to stop the increased spread of the disease and lead to stable conditions.

Rouhani added, "The measures taken and the assessments show that despite the fact that we are towards controlling the disease, if people’s level of vigilance decreases, the disease may surge and in these circumstances, we will have to resume the restrictions."

The President emphasized, "Without a doubt, the path to fight and control this disease cannot be taken without the support of the people."

Rouhani said, "At the same time, according to the reports, the committees of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus are obliged to announce the process of restarting the activity in each city and province by examining the statistics and indicators of the spread of the disease and its control situation by observing special conditions and specific protocols."

MNA/President.ir