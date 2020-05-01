  1. Politics
May 1, 2020, 7:31 PM

Rouhani stresses need for accurate info on determination of white, yellow and red indicators for cities

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stressed the need for timely, accurate and comprehensive information to the people regarding the indicators for determining the white, yellow and red status for cities and provinces in terms of the situation and spread of coronavirus in the country.

Speaking with the Minister of Health and Medical Education on Friday by telephone, Rouhani received a report on the latest situation of coronavirus throughout the country and evaluating the implementation of National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus resolutions, stressing the provision of timely, accurate and comprehensive information to people about determining the white, yellow and red status indicators for cities and provinces in terms of the spread of coronavirus.

In this telephone call, Rouhani stressed the need for the Ministry of Health to determine the indicators of the three conditions of white, yellow and red, and added, "Health protocols for reopening and resumption of activities in cities with each of these three conditions should be compiled and presented."

The President also instructed the Minister of Health to prepare the conditions and protocols for the commencement of activities of busy and crowded businesses and centers that have not been reopened so far and to submit them for approval at Sunday's meeting of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.

Saeed Namaki, Minister of Health and Medical Education, also gave a full report on the situation of coronavirus outbreak in the country, as well as the implementation of the resolutions of the task force.

