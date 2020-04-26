Iran reports lowest coronavirus death toll since outbreak

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement on Sunday, saying that over the past 24 hours, 1,153 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 90,481.

60 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,710, he added.

There were 3,079 people in intensive care, Jahanpour said, adding, of those originally infected, 69,657 were declared recovered.

So far, 421,333 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

As of Sunday, global deaths linked to the coronavirus have passed 203,000 while confirmed cases of the virus are expected to hit 3 million in the coming days.

MNA/ 4910065